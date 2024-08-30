Chandigarh admn honours 311 athletes on National Sports Day, awards 4 crore

On the occasion of National Sports Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Chandigarh administration on Thursday awarded cash prizes totaling approximately ₹4 crore to 311 athletes in recognition of their outstanding achievements in various sports categories at national and international level. The felicitated sportspersons also included para-athletes. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria lauded the sportspersons and awarded them during the function held at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Chandigarh-based sportspersons who were felicitated by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, Punjab Raj Bhavan, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Aadil Bedi (golf), Gaurav (weightlifting), Neetu (wrestling), Manika Mahajan (skating) and Poonam (para table tennis) were among the awarded athletes.

Advisor to the administrator Rajeev Verma was the guest of honour.

Kataria lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”, which aims to transform India into a sporting superpower.

The governor also mentioned that “Khelo India Rising Talent Identification” (KIRTI) programme, which commenced in Chandigarh this March, is a significant step towards nurturing young talent.

The governor recounted India’s achievements in the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Indian athletes won a total of six medals, including a silver by Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw and multiple bronze medals in shooting, wrestling, and hockey. He also acknowledged the contribution of eight players from Punjab who were a part of Indian hockey team that won bronze. Achievements of city-linked athletes Sanjay, Gurjant Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Sarabjot Singh were also lauded. Hockey players Sanjay and Gurjant were part of Chandigarh Hockey Academy while shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot are students of DAV College, Sector 10.