Chandigarh admn invokes ESMA to prohibit strikes by electricity staff

In a decisive move to prevent strikes by electricity employees protesting the privatisation of Chandigarh’s power sector, the UT administration on Friday invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1947, prohibiting strikes for six months with immediate effect. Vowing to resist privatisation unless their concerns are addressed, the UT Powermen Employees Union organised a protest at Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The employees, including 600 regular and 500 outsourced workers, are protesting the privatisation process, fearing their interests will be compromised as the private player takes over.

While the administration and the private firm, Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited (EEDL), have assured employees that their benefits, including pensions, salaries and allowances, will remain intact, the protesters remain firm in their stance against privatisation.

Demanding a clear, defined policy to safeguard their interests before the transition, the defiant employees had planned to go on strike on December 6, potentially causing power supply disruptions and impacting essential services across the city.

In response, the UT administration invoked the ESMA to prevent the strike and ensure uninterrupted electricity service.

The Act ensures uninterrupted essential services, such as power supply, public transport and healthcare, by restricting strikes. It empowers authorities to take disciplinary action, including dismissal, against those initiating or participating in a strike. Police officers are also authorised to arrest violators without a warrant.

According to an order by UT adviser Rajeev Verma, the administrator is satisfied that any strike by electricity employees would disrupt the generation and supply of power—an essential service—and adversely affect public life. “The prohibition of the strike, therefore, has been deemed necessary in the public interest. The administrator has also authorised the UT chief engineer and superintending engineer (Electricity) to lodge complaints against violators,” it added.

Privatisation completion expected by December-end

As part of structural reforms in the power sector, the UT administration has initiated the transfer of the electricity department to private firm EEDL. A Kolkata-based subsidiary of the RP Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, EEDL had emerged as the highest bidder in August 2021, quoting ₹871 crore—significantly above the reserve price of ₹175 crore.

The administration had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to EEDL in November this year and is expected to complete the transfer of liabilities to the company by the end of December.

Employees stage protest against ESMA, privatisation

Vowing to resist privatisation unless their concerns are addressed, the UT Powermen Employees Union organised a protest at Sector 17 on Friday.

Condemning invocation of ESMA and privatisation, the protesters termed the Act a “black law” aimed at suppressing their peaceful movement.

Union general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi declared that employees were determined to resist the move “till their last breath”.

“On Friday, we held a protest from 11.30 am to 2 pm, and will continue with daily protest rallies during lunch time. We will also go out to markets to distribute pamphlets to gather public support. Even then, if the department’s assets are transferred to the private firm without framing a policy to safeguard our interests, we will completely boycott work,” said Joshi.

Union president Dhyan Singh said their movement could not be weakened by “such measures”. He claimed the union had overwhelming support from electricity employees across states, including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as from Chandigarh consumers and employees of other departments.

Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI) national secretary Sudeep Dutta said the 27 lakh electricity employees and engineers of the whole country were standing with the employees of Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. He said the employees will hold protests across the country on December 13, to be observed as “National Anti-Privatisation Day”.

This is not the first time tensions have flared between the union and the UT administration. In February 2022 as well, the union had staged a three-day strike, resulting in significant disruptions.

Allegations of sabotage had led to disciplinary actions against 143 employees, termination of 17 outsourced workers and the filing of an FIR against eight individuals.

Private firm assures job and benefit security

Meanwhile, EEDL came out with a press note, assuring employees of complete job security and retention of all benefits following privatisation of the UT electricity department.

In its note, EEDL stated that pensions, salaries and allowances, including DA, HRA, TA, LTC, vehicle allowance, and uniform allowance, will remain unchanged. Enhancements may be introduced, but no reductions will occur.

The company stated that privatisation will create more promotion opportunities, as seen in Delhi and Odisha, where employees experienced better career prospects after privatisation. Existing vacancies will be retained, and the establishment of new departments is expected to open additional advancement opportunities.

The transfer and posting process will follow existing procedures, with key positions allocated based on merit. Transfers outside the city will require employee consent. The promotion process will be more transparent and fair, ensuring no reduction in opportunities, the company assured.

Further, a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism will be established to address employee concerns swiftly and equitably, the release read. Senior officials will be held accountable, ensuring all employees have equal opportunities to voice their concerns. The firm reaffirmed its commitment to protecting employees’ interests and fostering a secure and transparent work environment.