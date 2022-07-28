Chandigarh admn issues orders to reinstate biometric attendance at its offices

: Even as the Covid cases register an upward trend, the UT administration has revived the bio-metric attendance system for all of its employees. All departments have been directed to start bio-metric attendance at the earliest, while the municipal corporation is already using the same for its office staff.

The use of the biometric attendance system had been stopped after an earlier order by the establishment department to prevent the spread of Covid, But with its reintroduction, heads of all departments have been asked to ensure that the employees mark their attendance on the biometric machine.

Employees oppose move

Unamused employees, however, have protested the move and appealed for the withdrawal of the orders. Employees argue that with Covid cases beginning to rise again, it was not the right time to restart biometric attendance.

Speaking about the same, Rakesh Coor, an employee union leader, said, “The administration should have waited for the Covid cases to subside. Apart from this, it is also being said that many biometric machines have got damaged due to being closed for so long, due to which these machines need to be repaired again. It is wrong to issue such orders until the entire system is restored.