Chandigarh admn plans to install police beat box in Sector-26 mandi

To strengthen security in Sector-26 mandi, UT administration is planning to install a police beat box within the mandi, deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Saturday after chairing a review meeting to assess the development and maintenance of the area. Measures to remove encroachments within Sector-26 mandi premises were also deliberated upon to ensure smooth operations and improved accessibility. (HT File photo for representation)

The meeting aimed to check the progress of various directives issued by the UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during his recent visit to the mandi. The meeting was attended by agriculture secretary Hari Kalikat, along with key officials and stakeholders.

The discussion primarily focused on infrastructure improvements, including the preparation of estimates for repairing internal roads and potholes in the mandi area. Additionally, plans were made for the installation of streetlights to enhance safety and visibility. Measures to remove encroachments within the premises were also deliberated upon to ensure smooth operations and improved accessibility.