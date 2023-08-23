Chandigarh admn sanctions 1.88 cr for maintenance of 8,448 small flats

After almost a decade of allotment, UT administration has sanctioned ₹1.88 crore for maintenance of common area of 8,448 small flats in Dhanas, Mauli Jagran –II, Ramdarbar, Maloya-I, and sectors 49 and 38(W). The Chandigarh administration has sanctioned funds for maintenance of common area of 8,448 small flats. (HT File)

UT joint housing secretary issued the order of administrative approval of the sanction for funds to meet operation and maintenance of expenses of assets as per the guidelines issued by the administration on August 25, 2020.

In September 2013, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) gave possession of flats in Dhanas to residents of colony numbers 4 and 5. The flats were constructed under the administration’s slum rehabilitation plan in 162.5 acres.

The CHB has allotted flats under the rehabilitation scheme, Small Flat Scheme and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme for occupation by allottees and their families.

Dhanas resident Akhil Bansal said that the common areas are in bad shape and authorities have not repaired them in 10 years.

“The sanction as finally come after writing numerous letters,” he added.

