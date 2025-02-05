Chandigarh: Advisory council deliberates on city’s pressing problems

The city’s traffic woes, encroachment, health infrastructure, and need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) houses, were among the major issues raised during the first meeting of the reconstituted Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) held at Hotel Mount View in Sector 10 on Tuesday. The administrator’s advisory council , comprising 54 members from all walks of life, was established in 2007 to advise the administration on the developmental issues in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The meeting was chaired by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

The council, comprising 54 members from all walks of life, was established in 2007 to advise the administration on the city’s developmental issues.

AAC member Kamaljit Singh Panchhi raised the issue of traffic congestion and parking in the city. He said that the city must explore ways to integrate AI technology into traffic management systems for smooth vehicular movement. To address parking pangs, he proposed the construction of multi-level parking structures, the development of dedicated surface parking areas for local needs, and the establishment of underground parking facilities beneath existing parking zones adjacent to roadways. These measures, he said, would streamline traffic, reduce congestion, and provide better access to market areas for visitors and traders.

AAC member Dr Sanjeev Bhatia pointed out deficiencies in the city’s healthcare infrastructure. He said that civil hospitals in Sector 45, Manimajra, and Sector 48 remain underutilised, with only 30% of their capacity being used. As a result, the entire burden falls on Post Gradute Institute of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16.

Federation of Sector Welfare Association of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairman, Baljinder Singh Bittoo, expressed concern over encroachment and the growing number of beggars in the city. He said most pedestrian paths have been encroached upon, and the UT administration has failed to remove them. He said that despite repeated drives to make Chandigarh beggar-free, their numbers had doubled.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla pressed for regular water connections for residents living outside Lal Dora in 24 villages, who currently rely on costly water tankers for supply despite having access to electricity.

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky raised concerns regarding the role of the Heritage Committee. He said its jurisdiction should be limited to the Capitol Complex, as it has become a hindrance to resolving various civic issues. He said the committee’s current composition often obstructs public interest matters and advocated for broader representation to ensure more inclusive decision-making.

Lucky also advocated for land pooling, citing it as the only viable solution to unplanned development, stating that it would not only curb haphazard growth but also benefit all stakeholders.

AAC members also discussed need-based modifications in CHB dwelling units, an increase in Floor Area Ratio (FAR), revisions to building bylaws, and the conversion of smaller industrial plots to meet the evolving needs of residents.

Addressing the council, Kataria said, “We must make collective efforts to transform Chandigarh into a modern city that sets a benchmark for urban development, sustainability, and citizen-centric governance. Our goal is to develop and implement policies that not only enhance governance but also improve the quality of life for our citizens.”