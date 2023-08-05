Chandigarh advisory panel bats for temporary water connections for peripheral villages

To ensure the development of Chandigarh’s peripheral areas and villages, the standing committee of UT administrator’s Advisory Council of Peripheral Area Development has recommended temporary water connections for the villages outside of the “lal dora”, change of land-use charges, increase of collector rates and uniform height of houses. An advisory panel suggested that for the Chandigarh set up temporary water connections for peripheral villages. (HT File)

The recommendations were submitted to UT adviser Dharam Pal after the standing committee’s meeting on Thursday, which was chaired by mayor Anup Gupta.

The meeting was attended by other members of the committee, including Charanjiv Singh, Avi Bhasin, Gurinder Singh Sodhi, and others. Several developmental issues related to the city’s erstwhile villages and residents living outside the “lal dora” were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking about some of the developments, Gupta said, “During the meeting, it was learnt that the electricity department of the UT administration is providing temporary electricity connections to the residents living outside the ‘lal dora’. But for those residents, there is no provision of given water connections as of now. But, it was decided in the meeting that till the time any legal decision is taken for those residents, the civic body should also provide temporary water connections at regular rates.”

“We are committed to providing facilities to the residents living in the villages and as a part of MC, we are already ensuring development in those areas. Civil works are already underway in the villages, sewerage pipelines and storm water sewer pipelines are being laid, roads are being carpeted, water connections are being provided and plans are there for 24*7 water supply in each area”, mayor Gupta said, adding that we aim to provide every facility to villagers like the city residents.

Chandigarh’s erstwhile villages, areas demarcated within the “lal dora”, were included in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation in 2018.

Hardeep Singh, a city councillor, from one of the villages, said, “The committee should work on the villages’ development instead of giving only recommendations on paper as the committee members.”

Other recommendations:

Panel bats for allowing 35-45 ft houses subject to the structure stability and development charges.

Regularising houses outside the “lal dora”.

Doing away with the requirement of layout plans for houses covering under 4 marlas inside the “lal dora”.

Collector rates of agricultural land should be increased in villages and areas outside the “lal dora”.

Land-use charges should be updated, land pooling and development be ensured in accordance to the nature of the village.

