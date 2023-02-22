Chandigarh: Advocate arrested after licensed pistol ‘goes off’ in temple

An advocate was arrested after a gunshot was reported at Jwala ji temple in Sector-45, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Identified as Devinder Rajpoot, hailing from Patiala, the advocate told the police that his pistol, which was in his coat pocket, fell on the floor when he was bending to sit down. After hitting the floor, it went off on its own, he claimed.

Police are verifying his claims and have roped in the services of the forensic team to look into it.

The advocate was let off on bail later in the day.

As per the police, a religious programme was underway at the temple when the incident took place and large number of people had gathered to attend it. Though no one was injured, the bullet pierced through a glass window of the temple.

A case under Section 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 34 police station, Chandigarh.