Chandigarh: AQI improves slightly but remains in moderate category

The city’s air quality index (AQI) improved slightly on Tuesday, recording 124 (moderate), compared to 136 on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The air quality has remained in the yellow, or ‘moderate’ category, for the past week. Air quality in the moderate category is generally acceptable, though it may cause breathing discomfort to the people with asthma, and heart and lung diseases.

The highest AQI in the past one week was recorded on Wednesday at 174, likely due to post-Diwali effects, while the lowest was 105 on Sunday. It rose again to 136 on Monday before easing again.

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) member secretary Saurabh Kumar said various initiatives are being taken to improve the air quality. The initiatives include issuing guidelines to use mechanised road sweeping machines, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers to reduce dust pollution, issuing formal notices under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, to various government departments including the municipal corporation, engineering department and others demanding immediate action to curb dust emissions and improve road and waste management practices.

Day temp drops a notch

Meanwhile, the day temperatures on Tuesday saw a slight decline to 31.6°C from Friday’s 32.5°C. The minimum temperature, however, climbed to 16.6°C, a day after it dropped to the season’s lowest of 15.9°C.