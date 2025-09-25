Chandigarh: Army marks diamond jubilee of 1965 Indo-Pak War victory

The 60th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak War was marked at a ceremony held at the Veer Smriti lawn, Western Command, Chandimandir. Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar paying homage to the 1965 Indo-Pak War heroes during a victory ceremony held at Veer Smriti lawn, Western Command, in Chandimandir on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony, where dignitaries, including Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, former army chiefs and veterans, paid homage to those who lost their lives in the war.

During his address, governor Ghosh highlighted the critical role played by the Western Command in the war, which spanned across the regions of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. He made special mention of the exemplary bravery of two of the war’s heroes, Lt Col AB Tarapore and CQMH Abdul Hamid, who were posthumously awarded India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra.