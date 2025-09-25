Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chandigarh: Army marks diamond jubilee of 1965 Indo-Pak War victory

    The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony, where dignitaries, including Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, former army chiefs and veterans, paid homage to those who lost their lives in the war

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 8:40 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The 60th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak War was marked at a ceremony held at the Veer Smriti lawn, Western Command, Chandimandir.

    Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar paying homage to the 1965 Indo-Pak War heroes during a victory ceremony held at Veer Smriti lawn, Western Command, in Chandimandir on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
    Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar paying homage to the 1965 Indo-Pak War heroes during a victory ceremony held at Veer Smriti lawn, Western Command, in Chandimandir on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony, where dignitaries, including Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, former army chiefs and veterans, paid homage to those who lost their lives in the war.

    During his address, governor Ghosh highlighted the critical role played by the Western Command in the war, which spanned across the regions of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. He made special mention of the exemplary bravery of two of the war’s heroes, Lt Col AB Tarapore and CQMH Abdul Hamid, who were posthumously awarded India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/ Chandigarh: Army Marks Diamond Jubilee Of 1965 Indo-Pak War Victory
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/ Chandigarh: Army Marks Diamond Jubilee Of 1965 Indo-Pak War Victory
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes