Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: AWWA book fest to bring together celebrity authors

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The festival aims to bring together acclaimed authors, celebrities, influencers, and reading enthusiasts under one roof; the three-day event is open to all, inviting people to immerse themselves in the world of books

The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is set to organise ‘Abhivyakti’ literature festival from November 8 to November 10 at the Khetarpal Officers’ Mess and Institute, Western Command, Chandimandir. The festival aims to bring together acclaimed authors, celebrities, influencers, and reading enthusiasts under one roof, providing an excellent opportunity for people to fully engage with the celebration. The three-day event is open to all, inviting people to immerse themselves in the world of books.

Keynote speakers include actor Boman Irani and Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, with the closing address by Jyoti Malhotra.
Keynote speakers include actor Boman Irani and Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, with the closing address by Jyoti Malhotra. (HT File Photo)

Keynote speakers include actor Boman Irani and Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, with the closing address by Jyoti Malhotra. The festival will also host celebrated authors, such as Amish Tripathi, Anuja Chauhan, Navtej Sarna, Neelesh Kulkarni, Rahul Singh, and Shiv Aroor, alongside AWWA authors including Soni Sangwan, Meenu Tripathi, Prachi Johar, Ganiv Panjrath, among others.

In addition to literary discussions, more than a dozen book launches are scheduled. Engaging panels featuring notable figures, such as Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh, Pooja Batra, Shabbir Boxwala, Dhirendra Kumar, Sumaira Abidi, Kanishka Gupta, Ajay Jain, Vivek Atray, Saguna Jain, Hardeep Chandpuri, Sunaina Jain and Col VP Singh will lead discussions.

Various publishing houses will showcase their books and Indian Army will present a display of weaponry, inspiring youth to consider a career in the armed forces.

Story Saved
