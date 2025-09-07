Search
Chandigarh: Bank security guard loses mobile phone to snatchers in Sector-46

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 06:28 am IST

The incident took place on September 1, when the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, who works as a guard at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Sector-46, was on headed to duty around 9.45 pm

In yet another snatching incident in Chandigarh, a 22-year-old security guard was robbed of his mobile phone near Sector-46.

Chandigarh has witnessed over 70 snatching cases since the start of the year, with a visible spurt in cases since July. (HT File)
The city has witnessed over 70 snatching cases since the start of the year, with a visible spurt in cases since July.

The latest incident took place on September 1, when the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, who works as a guard at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Sector-46, was on headed to duty around 9.45 pm. He said when he was about to reach the bank, two unidentified youths on a black motorcycle approached him. The pillion rider, wearing a yellow shirt, snatched Sanjeev’s mobile phone as he was placing it in his pocket while talking. The accused then sped away from the spot.

Sanjeev said he was not able to contact the police immediately as he was in shock. Later, he approached the police on September 5 and provided details of the crime, stating that he could identify the culprits if produced before him.

An FIR under Section 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (offence committed jointly by multiple persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against two unidentified persons at the Sector-34 police station.

Earlier on August 18, two women had fallen prey to chain snatchers in Sector 38 within 24 hours.

