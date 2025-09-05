Chandigarh: ‘Big 5’ depts behind Sohal’s historic win

Gauravveer Sohal of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured 3,138 votes to win the post of president for Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC). Sohal scored big in five departments who hold the vast majority of the students at Panjab University (PU). And in departments with less number of students, Sohal lost to other candidates. Gauravveer Sohal (centre) and ABVP national general secretary Virendra Solanki (right) during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Both the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and the Department of Laws were most important for choosing the council as three of the four candidates contesting for the top post -- including Sohal -- are from these departments. Sohal is currently enrolled as a research scholar in the Department of Laws even as his guide is from UILS.

The Department of Laws was also strong for the National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate Parabjot Singh Gill, who secured 118 votes, while Sohal scored 119 votes. However, Sohal was able to get a lead ahead of Sumit Sharma of Student Front (SF) who came third with 99 votes.

In the UILS, Sohal scored 449 votes. While both Mankirat Singh Mann of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) and Parabjot secured over 200 votes, Sumit could not cross the 200 mark and had to settle down with 195 votes.

Sohal was also in the lead at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) with 446 votes against 338 votes for Sumit. Interestingly, Mann who is a research scholar at UIET could only secure 180 votes from his department as compared to Gill, who got 233 votes.

Other big departments including University Business School (UBS) and chemical engineering department also went Sohal’s way. Sumit performed better in many of the sciences departments. He secured 97 votes in physics compared to 60 for Sohal, while in chemistry, both secured almost similar votes with 117 for Sohal and 113 for Sumit. In mathematics, Sumit scored 60 votes while Sohal secured 56 votes.

In a press conference held by ABVP at Press Club on Wednesday, Sohal thanked all students for their votes, his alliance partners who ultimately lost and assured his supporters that this responsibility is not a position of power for him, but an opportunity for continuous struggle and service.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Solanki also present added, “This moment is a reflection of the collective resolve of students who aspire to build their future with unity, responsibility, and progress. For years, attempts were made to sow division and regionalism on campus, but students have decisively rejected those narratives.”