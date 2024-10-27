Chandigarh: Bizman duped of 15 lakh on pretext of job for son

A businessman from Ambala Cantt has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police, alleging that he was defrauded of ₹15 lakh by four people who promised to secure a government job for his son in the Chandigarh Police. A businessman from Ambala Cantt has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police, alleging that he was defrauded of ₹ 15 lakh by four people who promised to secure a government job for his son in the Chandigarh Police. (Representational image)

According to the complaint, the businessman, concerned about his 20-year-old son Vinayak Sharma’s future, was lured into the scam by a person named Ashish Khushwa, a resident of Unicity Society, Zirakpur. Ashish, who had known the complainant’s son for two years, approached him in 2023 with the promise of securing a constable position for Vinayak in Chandigarh Police.

Ashish claimed that he had connections in the Punjab Secretariat and introduced the businessman to his another accomplice, Neeraj Kumar, who purportedly worked as the personal assistant (PA) to an IAS officer in the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Neeraj allegedly assured the complainant that he had helped several candidates secure government jobs and even showed an identity card and shared his Aadhaar card to gain the businessman’s trust. The complainant was promised that the job offer would be confirmed soon, and that ₹30 lakh was required, half to be paid in advance and the rest upon receiving the joining letter.

The complainant initially paid ₹6 lakh in cash to Neeraj through Ashish in November 2023. He was later introduced to two more alleged associates—Jasvir Singh and Veena Sharma, who were claimed to be working in the Punjab secretariat. At their direction, the remaining amount was transferred in multiple instalments to the bank accounts. In total, ₹15 lakh was transferred through RTGS.

The complainant alleged that after paying the full amount, he was repeatedly assured by Ashish and Neeraj that the recruitment process was underway. However, as months passed, the promised joining letter never arrived. Eventually, the accused stopped responding to the complainant’s calls and messages. A case under sections 420, and 120B of the IPC has been registered at Police Station 3.

2 lose ₹8.5 lakh to fraudsters in job scams

Two men were defrauded of significant amounts of money under the pretense of securing government jobs.

In Mohali, Chhote Lal was duped of ₹3 lakh after being promised a position for his son, Sunil Kumar, in the railway department under the ministerial quota. Chhote Lal met the accused, Alok Kumar Yadav, in 2015. By 2018, Yadav convinced Chhote Lal of his influence within the railway department, demanding a total of ₹6 lakh for the job. After initially paying ₹3 lakh in various instalments, Chhote Lal received no job offer despite repeated follow-ups. Instead, Yadav later asked for an additional ₹3 lakh, which the complainant refused, citing the absence of an appointment letter. Chhote Lal filed a complaint after which a case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the IPC at Police Station 31.

Meanwhile, in Jind, a resident named Nitin was defrauded of ₹5.52 lakh by Akhilesh Singh, who promised him a government job in the army. Nitin met Singh while working in Zirakpur from 2015 to 2020, developing a friendship based on Singh’s claims of military service. In March 2020, Singh assured Nitin that he could secure him a job using his high-level connections and requested a total of ₹7.5 lakh, allowing for instalment payments. Nitin transferred money over several months, only to receive no job offers. He later discovered that Singh had shown him forged appointment letters. After verifying the facts, police registered a case under section 420 of the IPC against Singh.