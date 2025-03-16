Chandigarh: Bragging drunk driver ploughs car into Holi naka at 150 kmph, kills cop among 3

What started as a night of drinking and reckless bravado ended in a bloodbath at the UT-Zirakpur barrier, where a heavily intoxicated driver crashed his Volkswagen Polo at over 150 kmph, killing two police personnel and an innocent bystander in a horrific accident past Thursday midnight. The mangled remains of the accused’s Volkswagen Polo. The accused was arrested from his neighbourhood in Hallomajra, Chandigarh, on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The accused, Govind, alias Khandu, a 32-year-old resident of Hallomajra, had been drinking all night and bragged to his friends about “breaking through a police naka”. True to his word, he accelerated his car instead of stopping, smashing through the Holi checkpoint and leaving a trail of destruction.

A day later, investigation revealed that Govind began his drinking spree in Industrial Area, Phase 1, before picking up three minors from Hallomajra.

The group then drove to Pehalwan Dhaba in Zirakpur for a meal of biryani, where Govind had more liquor, vaunting to his friends that he would crash through any police barricade that came in his way.

As the group made their way back to Chandigarh, Govind, now completely intoxicated, sped down the Zirakpur flyover, spotting a police naka in the distance. Instead of slowing down, he turned to his friends and laughed, saying he would smash through it.

Police in the FIR remarked: “The car driver, Govind, on seeing the check post, deliberately increased the speed of his car and hit constable Sukhdarshan, volunteer Rajesh and the driver of the Baleno car. If he wanted, he could have stopped the car at the check post by reducing the speed of the car, but instead of doing that, he deliberately caused an accident by driving his car at a very high speed, knowing very well that this could cause someone’s death, even then he increased the speed of the car.”

Baleno was stopped for checking at naka

At 1.55 am, police personnel constable Sukhdarshan and volunteer Rajesh had stopped for checking a Maruti Suzuki Baleno (CH01-BL-4496), driven by Samarth Dua, who was travelling from Gurgaon to Mullanpur for Holi celebrations.

As Samarth stood at the naka with his car trunk open, the speeding Polo hurtled towards the barricade at an estimated 150 kmph, giving no chance for the victims to escape to safety.

The Polo first hit constable Sukhdarshan and volunteer Rajesh, flinging them into the air. It then smashed into Samarth Dua, crushing him against his Baleno, before getting stuck in roadside wires and finally coming to a halt. Liquor bottles and snack packets were recovered from the Polo.

The Baleno itself was rammed into a tree, its body crumpled, front and back, from the sheer force.

Police said the victims’ bodies were flung nearly 20 metres away from the crash site, with the limbs of two of the victims getting severed in the high-speed crash. All three victims were declared brought dead at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Escape & chase: How the accused was nabbed

After the accident, Govind’s three minor co-passengers were rushed to GMCH-32 in a private ambulance, while he himself managed to flee the spot.

The minors initially tried to escape by asking the ambulance driver to drop them off at Hallomajra, but police traced them to GMCH-32. Through their interrogation, Govind’s location was traced and a police team arrested him at 7 am from Hallomajra. Police said Govind was found roaming in Hallomajra, hiding his face behind a mask.

Accused has no driving licence, had borrowed car

Police investigation further revealed that Govind did not possess a valid driving licence and had been working at a car dealership in Industrial Area, handling washing and painting of cars.

The Volkswagen Polo involved in the crash was registered to a Bathinda resident, raising further questions about its ownership. The owner of the car dealership where the accused works was also interrogated, leading to the revelation that Govind took the car on his own accord, having access to the shop.

Govind was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS at the Sector 31 police station. He was sent to judicial custody after non-bailable sections were imposed against him.

THREE PROMISING FUTURES CUT SHORT

Journey back home for Holi ends in tragedy

Among the victims of the horrific crash was Samarth Dua, a 32-year-old HR manager at Nothing Technology Limited in Gurgaon, who had set out for Mullanpur to celebrate Holi with his family.

A bright professional with a promising future, Samarth had studied at University Business School, Panjab University. His father, Ravinder Dua, had previously worked at the university.

Samarth Dua was travelling back from Gurgaon to his family house in Mullanpur when cops stopped him for checking on the road, where the crash took place, claiming his life. (HT)

His sister, an MBBS intern at GMCH-32, was among those in the hospital when the devastating news arrived.

His father had kept the gate open late at night, knowing Samarth would be home soon. But what arrived was the crushing news, leaving the family inconsolable. “If only he was not stopped by the police, maybe he would still be alive,” said his distraught father, struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Devastating loss for police

The other victims, 36-year-old constable Sukhdarshan and 45-year-old volunteer Rajesh, were both posted at the Sector-31 police station.

Constable Sukhdarshan, along with volunteer Rajesh, was posted at the naka and checking victim Samarth Dua’s car when the Polo rammed into them. (HT)

Sukhdarshan, a 2010-batch constable, was a dedicated police personnel and a loving father of two kids. His wife, Renu, a 2011-batch constable, posted at the Sector-19 police station, is struggling to accept the cruel twist of fate that snatched her husband away.

Volunteer Rajesh, who was serving Chandigarh Police for the past 17 years, was the third victim of the mishap. (HT)

Volunteer Rajesh had been serving at the Sector-31 police station for the past 17 years. His father, Puran Chand, described him as a diligent and committed man who never shied away from duty. He leaves behind a young son. His body was being taken to Gurdaspur for the last rites.