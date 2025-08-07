Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: British high commission launches Punjabi WhatsApp chatbot to prevent visa fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:18 am IST

The WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Punjabi language on +91 70652 51380. Information resources will be created and shared with local authorities and other trusted stakeholders working with the British high commission on tackling visa fraud

The British high commission on Wednesday unveiled a new QR code for its WhatsApp chatbot, making it easier for users to access official advice in a more accessible format, including in Punjabi. The chatbot offers UK government guidance on recognising common visa scam tactics and information on legal routes to travel to the UK.

Daniel Sherry, political counsellor, British high commission, and (right) Amandeep Grewal, deputy head of mission, Chandigarh. (HT)
Daniel Sherry, political counsellor, British high commission, and (right) Amandeep Grewal, deputy head of mission, Chandigarh. (HT)

The initiative—’Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign—was launched in February this year to help prevent Indian citizens from falling victim to visa fraud and irregular migration.

The British high commission will be working closely with Indian authorities and local stakeholders in the coming months to expand the campaign’s reach across Punjab and Haryana. The WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Punjabi language on +91 70652 51380. Information resources will be created and shared with local authorities and other trusted stakeholders working with the British high commission on tackling visa fraud.

Daniel Sherry, political counsellor, British high commission, Amandeep Grewal, deputy head of mission, Chandigarh, were present on the occasion.

“We are pleased to be continuing our ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign in Punjab, making it more accessible with the launch of our WhatsApp chatbot QR code,” Daniel Sherry said.

The British High Commission organised a photo exhibition at Elante Mall on Wednesday and will hold another at the Sector 17 underpass on Thursday at 4.30 pm to providing guidance on avoiding visa fraud.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: British high commission launches Punjabi WhatsApp chatbot to prevent visa fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On