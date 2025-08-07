Chandigarh: British high commission launches Punjabi WhatsApp chatbot to prevent visa fraud

The British high commission on Wednesday unveiled a new QR code for its WhatsApp chatbot, making it easier for users to access official advice in a more accessible format, including in Punjabi. The chatbot offers UK government guidance on recognising common visa scam tactics and information on legal routes to travel to the UK. Daniel Sherry, political counsellor, British high commission, and (right) Amandeep Grewal, deputy head of mission, Chandigarh. (HT)

The initiative—’Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign—was launched in February this year to help prevent Indian citizens from falling victim to visa fraud and irregular migration.

The British high commission will be working closely with Indian authorities and local stakeholders in the coming months to expand the campaign’s reach across Punjab and Haryana. The WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Punjabi language on +91 70652 51380. Information resources will be created and shared with local authorities and other trusted stakeholders working with the British high commission on tackling visa fraud.

Daniel Sherry, political counsellor, British high commission, Amandeep Grewal, deputy head of mission, Chandigarh, were present on the occasion.

“We are pleased to be continuing our ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign in Punjab, making it more accessible with the launch of our WhatsApp chatbot QR code,” Daniel Sherry said.

The British High Commission organised a photo exhibition at Elante Mall on Wednesday and will hold another at the Sector 17 underpass on Thursday at 4.30 pm to providing guidance on avoiding visa fraud.