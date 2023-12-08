Chandigarh: ‘Bullet patakhas’ cost PU student dear, fined 13,500

Riding a Royal Enfield bullet bike with a modified silencer sans licence, registration and helmet attracted a ₹13,500 challan for a Panjab University (PU) student on Thursday. Panjab University security head Vikram Singh said the university has a strict policy on obeying traffic rules and all violators are handed over to the police. (HT FILE)

Identified as Aryan, the bike owner is a second-year MCA student at department of computer science and applications. He hails from Abohar, Fazilka.

The student, who was the riding the bike with two others, drew attention of the varsity crowds due to the cracker bursting sound that the bike was making because of the modified silencer.

According to PU Campus Student Council (PUCSC) general secretary Deepak Goyat, who spotted the bike-borne trio near the chemistry department around 5.30 am on Thursday, the three were creating nuisance on the campus.

The varsity’s security staff was informed about the loud bike by three girl students. On being tracked down, the two students riding pillion tried to escape from gate number 3, but were stopped.

The bike owner was also apprehended by the security, before the trio was handed over to the traffic police personnel, who issued a challan of ₹13,500 — covering ₹5,000 fine for driving without a valid driving licence, ₹3,000 fine for driving without a valid registration certificate and ₹2,000 fine for driving with an expired third party insurance.

The student was also fined ₹500 for disobeying the police signal, ₹1,000 for driving without helmet and triple-riding each, while an additional ₹1,000 was added to cover the modified silencer sound.

Varsity security head Vikram Singh said the university had a strict policy on obeying traffic rules and all violators were handed over to the police.

Goyat, in his capacity as PUCSC general secretary, has also written to the PU dean students welfare to take action against the students and asked for a security guard be stationed near the road between chemistry canteen and vice-chancellor’s office from 9 pm to 6 am to prevent such incidents in future. He has also sought a permanent security guard room to be constructed at the same location.