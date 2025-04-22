Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Burning bottles flung at house, 1 held by police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST

According to the complainant,Saroj Devi, the group allegedly threatened to kill her son Saurabh before hurling burning bottles towards her house and nearby vehicles, causing minor fire on the mesh door

A 20-year-old youth was arrested in connection with an arson attack in a house in Phase 1, Ram Darbar, on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Vivek, a resident of BDC, Sector 26.

One of the accused has been identified as Vivek, a resident of BDC, Sector 26. (CCTV Footage)
According to the police, complainant Saroj Devi, 50, a resident of Ramdarbar, stated that she heard noises outside her house around 1.25 am on April 20. She and other members of her family saw one Sunny, along with six or seven youths, carrying glass bottles filled with some unknown substance. The group allegedly threatened to kill her son Saurabh before lighting the bottles and hurling them at the house and nearby vehicles.

One of the flaming bottles reportedly caused a minor fire at the mesh door, which was quickly extinguished, the complainant mentioned. No injuries were reported, but the act has left the family in shock, she added.

Vivek was taken into custody later. His interrogation led to the identification of the other masked individuals involved in the attack. A case has been registered under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 326(F), 351(2), 351(3) of the Bhartaiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, at the Sector 31 police station. Police officials mentioned the incident as a deliberate and dangerous act, motivated by personal grudge, and stressed that strong legal action will follow. The arrested accused has no previous criminal record. He is educated till senior secondary and engaged in some private work, cops added

