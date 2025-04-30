Chandigarh: Burning bottles hurled at Ram Darbar house

In the third such case of attempted arson in the city within a week, a group of five to six boys hurled burning bottles at a woman’s house in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, past Sunday midnight. The accused hurled burning bottles into the victim’s house in Ram Darbar , setting the gallery and back door on fire. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Amro, 52, told police that she was a housewife and took care of her paralysed husband. Around 1 am on Monday, she was watching television, when she heard disturbing sounds from the back gate of her residence. As she stepped out, she saw five to six boys hurling abuses at her son Kusu and challenging him to come out.

When she intervened and asked them to leave, they hurled burning bottles into their house, setting the gallery and back door on fire, Amro stated in her complaint.

The complainant claimed that two of the boys were being addressed as Shivam and Mukki, and said she could identify them.

She suspected personal enmity with her son as the motive behind the attack.

A case under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 326(G) BNS was registered at the Sector 31 police station on her complaint.

In a similar attack on April 21, six to seven youths, carrying glass bottles filled with a combustible liquid, threatened to kill a boy, before lighting the bottles and hurling them at his house and nearby vehicles at Ram Darbar. All accused were arrested.

Three days later, five men flung petrol bombs into a residential courtyard in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, owing to some old rivalry. The house occupants were asleep when fire engulfed the courtyard.

“This appears to be a new modus operandi adopted by local youths. Earlier, they were involved in incidents of stabbing, but now they’ve shifted to throwing burning bottles at houses to settle personal scores. We are rounding up all those involved — most of them are just 17 or 18 years old. The challenge with minors is that they often get let off easily, which emboldens them to repeat such acts,” said an inquiry officer from the Sector-31 police station.