Chandigarh: Campaign launched to ‘free trees’ from advertisements

To protect the environment and maintain the beauty of public spaces, city councillor Saurabh Joshi launched the “Free the Trees” campaign in Chandigarh on Wednesday and urged municipal corporation (MC) to take legal action against individuals, and organisations for nailing advertisement boards and banners on trees. A worker from the horticulture team of municipal corporation removing an advertisement poster from a tree in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The campaign has been started in Sectors 15, 16, 17 and 24 as unauthorised advertisements not only harm the trees but also degrade the aesthetic appeal of the public places. These advertisements are a direct threat to the health of our trees and the overall cleanliness of the area,” Joshi said.

On day one of the campaign, MC’s horticulture team removed the advertisement boards affixed to trees in various locations.

“Furthermore, it has been noted that some liquor shops and other business entities have been using trees by laminating them with LED lights and other materials, which harm the trees and create a nuisance in the area. Such installations should be removed and notices will be issued against these business owners as well, with strict legal action to follow,” Joshi said.

MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora said legal notices would be issued to violators, and penal interest would be slapped against all individuals and organisations found responsible for the unlawful affixing advertisement boards, use of LED lights on trees, and similar violations. “The MC has vowed to enforce strict measures to prevent such actions in the future,” Arora added.