Chandigarh: Captain Vohra’s double century in vain as HPCA defeats UTCA

In a stunning display of power-hitting, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) emerged victorious by four wickets against the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, in a high-scoring encounter at the 30th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh. Manendra of CAG team being awarded the Player of the Match title at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

UTCA’s innings was highlighted by a double century from captain Manan Vohra, who made 208 runs from 164 balls, an innings punctuated by seven sixes and 23 fours. He was well-supported by Shivam Bhambri, who scored a 106 off 83 balls. The duo’s efforts, however, went in vain as UTCA’s formidable total of 366/1 was chased down by HPCA.

In a remarkable reply, HPCA’s Rahul Chauhan was the star of the chase, hammering an unbeaten 122 runs off just 89 balls to secure the win. Contributions also came from Kushal Pal (62), Abhimanyu Singha (45), Praval Partap Singh (42), and Rohit Narang (39).

For UTCA, Nishunk Birla was the most successful bowler with three wickets. Rahul Chauhan was named the Player of the Match for his match-winning century.

At the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, the CAG team defeated the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) by 101 runs. Manendra of CAG was declared the Player of the Match for his 152 runs, which helped his team post a commanding total of 327/7 in 50 overs. In response, PCA was bowled out for 222, with Dhruv Rahul Jindal’s 86-run knock being the only bright spot. Shubham Singh of CAG was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets.

The first and second quarterfinal matches are scheduled for tomorrow, with games at Mahajan Cricket Ground, Chandigarh, and TDL Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, respectively.