Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Car dealer, worker booked for harassing youth

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 21, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The accused were identified as Harjeet Singh Baidwan, who runs Preet Car Point in Sector 88, Chandigarh, and his worker Karamdev

Kharar police have booked a car dealer and his worker for harassing a Shimla youth, said officials on Thursday.

The Shimla youth, who works in Mohali, told the police that the duo physically and mentally abused him. They gave him an electric shock with a rod. He further mentioned that both the accused took all of his belongings from his flat in Mohali, along with his car. (Getty image)
The Shimla youth, who works in Mohali, told the police that the duo physically and mentally abused him. They gave him an electric shock with a rod. He further mentioned that both the accused took all of his belongings from his flat in Mohali, along with his car. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Harjeet Singh Baidwan, who runs Preet Car Point in Sector 88, Chandigarh, and his worker Karamdev.

The youth, who works in Mohali, told the police that the duo physically and mentally abused him. They gave him an electric shock with a rod. He further mentioned that both the accused took all of his belongings from his flat in Mohali, along with his car.

Kharar police station registered an FIR on Tuesday after receiving a zero FIR from Shimla. Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The FIR was registered the same day of receiving the zero FIR from Shimla. The matter is under investigation, and police are pursuing the case as per law. No arrests have been made so far.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On