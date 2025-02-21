Chandigarh: Car dealer, worker booked for harassing youth

Kharar police have booked a car dealer and his worker for harassing a Shimla youth, said officials on Thursday. The Shimla youth, who works in Mohali, told the police that the duo physically and mentally abused him. They gave him an electric shock with a rod. He further mentioned that both the accused took all of his belongings from his flat in Mohali, along with his car. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Harjeet Singh Baidwan, who runs Preet Car Point in Sector 88, Chandigarh, and his worker Karamdev.

The youth, who works in Mohali, told the police that the duo physically and mentally abused him. They gave him an electric shock with a rod. He further mentioned that both the accused took all of his belongings from his flat in Mohali, along with his car.

Kharar police station registered an FIR on Tuesday after receiving a zero FIR from Shimla. Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The FIR was registered the same day of receiving the zero FIR from Shimla. The matter is under investigation, and police are pursuing the case as per law. No arrests have been made so far.”