Chandigarh: CBI arrests two MC officials in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two officers of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, for allegedly seeking graft for reinstating a sacked employee. (Representational image)

The CBI also recovered ₹1 lakh from the officers. The accused were identified as Sandeep Kumar, health supervisor in the sanitary department, MC, and chief sanitary inspector Chandramohan.

According to sources, the bureau recovered the graft amount from Chandramohan’s car in Sector 17.

The trap was laid following the complaint of Jatinder of Ramdarbar who was recently ousted from the department.

As per the sources, the complainant sought help from Chandramohan to get his job back who told him that he would have to convince Sandeep Kumar.

The accused later sought ₹3 lakh from the complainant, but the latter agreed to pay ₹2 lakh to them.

Jatinder lodged a complaint with the CBI at Sector 30 office.

The CBI handed over a recorder to the complainant who gave ₹1 lakh to the accused as first instalment.

After getting the signal, CBI sleuths nabbed the accused and recovered the graft amount.

CBI also searched the houses of the accused in Sector 20. They will be produced before the special CBI court here on Wednesday.