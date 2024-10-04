Chandigarh: Charges framed against eight in Sector 5 firing case

Over eight months after shots were fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5 in January this year, a local court has framed charges against eight persons. Over the past nine months, Chandigarh Police arrested these eight accused, while two more — Goldy Brar and Gurpreet Singh — are absconding. (HT Photo)

On January 19, associates of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had fired at the businessman’s residence, with one of the bullets hitting his parked car.

On Thursday, charges were framed against Gurwinder Singh Laddy, Kashi Singh, Shubham Kumar Giri, Amritpal Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Prem Singh, Sarbjeet Singh and Gagandeep Singh.

They will face trial under Sections 120-B, 201, 212, 307, 384, 386, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code; Sections 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act; and Sections 21, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Trial will begin on November 22, when the court has summoned two prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.

Over the past nine months, Chandigarh Police arrested these eight accused, while two more — Goldy Brar and Gurpreet Singh — are absconding.

On March 8, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the local police. The NIA found that Brar was running a terror-extortion-narco network through his associates in India, leading to a chargesheet against the 10 accused.

The NIA found that Brar’s associates would target wealthy businessmen in Punjab, Chandigarh and other states for extortion. If the businessmen refused to pay up, they would be physically attacked or have their homes fired upon.