Chandigarh Chess Championship: Vedant, Kamya emerge champions
Chandigarh Chess Championship: Vedant, Kamya emerge champions

Vedant Garg and Kamya Kumari emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, on the concluding day of the 31st Chandigarh Chess Championship on Sunday
The championship was being organised by Chandigarh Chess Association. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Vedant Garg and Kamya Kumari emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, on the concluding day of the 31st Chandigarh Chess Championship on Sunday. In the men’s category, Vedant topped with five points, while Kanwar Sandeep Singh bagged the second position. The third position was secured by Haritik Gupta and Swastik Singhal came fourth.

In the women’s category, Kamya Kumari became the champion with three points. The second position was bagged by Samisha Taneja, while the third and fourth positions were bagged by Rashpal Kaur and Priyanka, respectively.

The championship was being organised by Chandigarh Chess Association to select a team of four men and four women to represent Chandigarh in the forthcoming MPL Senior National Chess Championship 2022 at Kanpur from February 25 to March 3 and MPL National Women Chess Championship 2022 at Bhubaneswar from February 25 to March 2.

Monday, February 14, 2022
