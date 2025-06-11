Chandigarh chief secretary orders quick fix to power outages

Chief secretary Rajeev Verma conducted a review meeting of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) on Tuesday following rising public complaints about frequent unscheduled power cuts across the city. Chandigarh chief secretary Rajeev Verma conducted a review meeting of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited on Tuesday. (HT File)

The meeting, attended by engineering secretary Prerna Puri, chief engineer CB Ojha and senior CPDL officials, focused on improving the power situation since CPDL took over distribution responsibilities on February 1 this year.

During the meeting, Verma expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating power supply quality, particularly highlighting issues of unscheduled outages and delayed response times that have inconvenienced residents.

CPDL officials presented a detailed status report outlining both ongoing corrective measures and future plans to stabilise the power supply. Officials informed that CPDL has initiated grid infrastructure strengthening through scheduled maintenance at all substations, especially crucial ahead of peak summer demand.

To address immediate fault resolution, CPDL has outsourced specialised Fault Response Teams (FRTs) to ensure quicker complaint redressal.

On the consumer service front, CPDL has launched a 24x7 call centre, a dedicated WhatsApp helpline, and now provides both electricity meters and power cables free of cost — items that consumers previously had to purchase themselves. The new system ensures meter installations within 72 hours of application.

The presentation also revealed significant challenges, including aging infrastructure with frequent equipment failures identified during post-privatisation surveys and acute staff shortages currently being managed through outsourced manpower.

Looking ahead, CPDL is developing a robust cybersecurity framework and an “islanding network” to maintain uninterrupted power supply to critical services like hospitals during grid failures.

The CPDL is also actively implementing the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana to promote solar energy adoption.

The chief secretary was also apprised of the ongoing rollout of the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG-MBY), along with future projects aimed at expanding and modernising Chandigarh’s power delivery network.

The chief secretary has directed officials to ensure that power disruption is minimalised and response time be improved.