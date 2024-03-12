Chandigarh Class 10 students cap off exam season with easy find maths test

Students found the last major Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam, mathematics standard and basic, conducted on Monday, easy Students at the exam centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 16, students echoed the sentiment. (HT File Photo)

Students Ayaan Mahajan and Samarthiya, who appeared at Vivek High School in Sector 38, said the exam was straightforward and simpler than the sample papers and previous year papers. Ayaan Singh Grewal of the same school said the arithmetic progression portion was slightly tricky, but he was able to attempt the questions.

Vicky of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, also said he was able to finish the exam in time.

Maths basic not so basic

Lata Malhotra, a mathematics teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, said while the standard exam was at par with the typical CBSE pattern, the mathematics basic exam was on the tougher side.

“On one hand, CBSE had started this exam for students who find maths hard, and who don’t want to pursue it from Class 11, however the difficulty in questions was similar to that of the standard paper,” she said.

As per the CBSE, Class 10 students who study mathematics standard (041) can opt for mathematics (041) in Class 11. Those who opt for maths basic in Class 10 can only go for applied maths.

Ashish Puri of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, who appeared for the mathematics basic exam said while the questions were directly from the NCERT textbook, the exam was long and he was not able to finish in time.

The CBSE Class 10 students are now done with all major exams, while they do have the computer applications, artificial intelligence and information technology exams on March 13.