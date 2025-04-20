Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Cloudy conditions today, mercury to rise from tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 20, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The maximum temperature dropped from 37.7°C on Friday to 35.4°C on Saturday following the storm; the minimum temperature rose from 21.5°C on Friday to 25.2°C on Saturday, 3.9 degrees above normal

After rain and thunderstorm, cloudy skies continued in the city on Saturday with Met officials stating that cloudy conditions will continue on Sunday as well.

Visitors enjoying the weather at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Visitors enjoying the weather at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will start rising from the next week.

The maximum temperature dropped from 37.7°C on Friday to 35.4°C on Saturday following the storm. It was still 0.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 21.5°C on Friday to 25.2°C on Saturday, 3.9 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.

