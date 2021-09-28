Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh club owner booked for flouting 12am deadline
The Chandigarh administration has allowed clubs and restaurant to operate only till 12am. (Image for representational purpose)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh club owner booked for flouting 12am deadline

A case was registered against the owner of Terminal 7, Shubham Ahuja, after a Chandigarh Police team found crowd gathered at the club in Sector 7
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST

The owner of Terminal 7, a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 7, has been booked for continuing operations beyond permissible time.

Clubs and restaurants are allowed to remain open only till midnight as per the order of the Chandigarh administration.

A case was registered after a police patrolling team on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27 found crowd gathered at the club.

The accused is Shubham Ahuja, who has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The nightclub owner and his six employees were also booked on December 17 last year for flouting the hookah ban.

