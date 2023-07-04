Punjab CM gives ₹2 crore to kin of cops killed in line of duty
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over cheques for ₹2 crore to the next of kin of cops who died while performing their duty or in accidents. The CM also gave cheques for ₹12 lakh ( ₹4 lakh each) for the education of their children, according to an official spokesperson.
Cheque for ₹1 crore was handed over to the family of ASI Sanjeev Kumar who died in line of duty in Jalandhar and cheques for ₹50 lakh each were given to kin of ASIs Parnam Singh and Gurlal Singh, who lost their lives in accidents.
ASI Sanjeev was killed after a Balero hit him when he was checking vehicles during the visit of a VVIP in Jalandhar.
The CM said the state government is duty bound to help the families of bravehearts and ensure their well-being.
