News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh colder than Shimla at night

Chandigarh colder than Shimla at night

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Met officials said a further dip in temperature is expected towards the end of the month, however, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the city from Friday which may raise the night temperature by 1-2 degrees

Its official! City Beautiful is now recording colder nights than hill town Shimla. India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s data shows that on Wednesday, at 6.2°C, the night temperature of Chandigarh was lower than that of Shimla, which stood at 9.2°C.

Visitors enjoying at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Visitors enjoying at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Dharamshala was at par with Chandigarh as it also recorded a night temperature of 6.2°C.

Met officials said a further dip in temperature is expected towards the end of the month, however, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the city from Friday which may raise the night temperature by 1-2 degrees.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature rose to 21.9°C from 21°C on Tuesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C while the minimum will remain between 6°C and 7°C.

