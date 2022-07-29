Chandigarh College of Architecture principal row: CAT adjourns hearing till Aug 2

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea by Sangeeta Bagga, the principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), till August 2.

Bagga had challenged the July 19 decision of the UT administration of assigning the charge of principal to UT chief architect Kapil Setia on interim basis.

On July 22, CAT had stayed UT’s decision and directed that she be allowed to continue as principal of the college. The UT administration was to respond to the plea on Thursday. However, it sought more time to file its response. Hence, CAT deferred the hearing till August 2, with a direction that the interim order in her favour will continue.

In her plea, Bagga had challenged UT’s decision and also demanded that she be allowed to continue as the principal till a regular appointment was made, as she was the senior-most professor with PhD and eligible to hold the post.

Meanwhile, the UT administration on Thursday clarified that an order assigning charge again to Setia was inadvertently sent out to the media on July 27. “The July 19 order was erroneously sent out again on Wednesday. The charge remains with Sangeeta Bagga as directed by the CAT,” an official added.