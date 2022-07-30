Chandigarh College of Architecture’s working comes under scanner
The working of the Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) has come under the scanner, with the Council of Architecture (CoA) raising concerns over its working and falling standards.
In a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, COA stated, “The concern mainly pertains to quality of students graduating out of CCA. The council is willing to help institutes rise to international standards and has initiated mentorship programmes to help them achieve excellence.”
COA’s president Habeeb Khan further stated in the letter, “We have received anonymous complaints from some faculty members of CCA, complaining about groupism and victimisation, which is creating frustration to the extent of taking voluntary retirement.”
The letter, written on July 5, added, “Against the requirement of one principal, one professor, three associate professors and 10 assistant professors, the institute has shown one principal, no professor, nine associate professors and nine assistant professors. However, none of the faculty members have confirmed appointment in the application submitted to the council. Hence, the status remains suspect. The institute may be advised to rectify these deficiencies immediately to avoid any adverse action from council’s end.”
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
