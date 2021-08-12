Chandigarh colleges begin reopening in phased manner

As the new academic session of 2021-22 begins, the colleges in Chandigarh have started reopening campuses for students of ongoing batches in a phased manner.

A number of colleges will start in-person classes for some batches from Thursday, others are planning to start from August 16. But most of them are starting physical classes with practical subjects.

This development comes after the UT higher education department had last week decided to reopen colleges with a blended mode (both offline and online) of teaching. As per instructions, only those students who have received at least one dose of vaccine, at least two weeks ago, will be allowed to attend physical classes.

At Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, classes for second-year students except BA II will start from Thursday in blended mode: those who want to attend classes physically have been asked to follow Covid-19 norms and those without vaccination will not be allowed.

Offline classes for semester-three students will commence from Thursday at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46. However, classes for semester-five will be held online till further orders.

Principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, Nisha Aggarwal, said, “From Thursday, we will start physical classes for second-year students pursuing practical courses. They have not been able to attend college at all due to the pandemic.”

However, at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, physical classes for ongoing batches started on Wednesday.

Physical classes at DAV college from August 16

At DAV College, Sector 10, classes for courses with practical subjects including BSc (medical), BSc (biotechnology) and BCA and all postgraduate courses will be held in offline mode from August 16. For other courses, they will be held online.

Students have been asked to provide a self-declaration that they do not have any symptoms of Covid-19 and are not under home-quarantine. One dose of vaccine is mandatory to join campus.

“There are around 1,500 students with practical subjects, and they will also be provided with hostel facilities. We will review the situation and we will extend this to other classes as well if the situation improves,” said principal Pawan Kumar Sharma.

At MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36A, physical classes for second-year students of ongoing undergraduate and postgraduate batches will also start from August 16.