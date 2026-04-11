Chandigarh: Come August, junction near Sohana gurdwara to get India’s 1st dumbbell-shaped roundabout

Come August and the junction outside Sohana gurdwara, which is one of the busiest and most-sensitive stretches in the city, will get India’s first dumbbell-shaped roundabout. Thousands of vehicles and pedestrians, including senior citizens, children and visitors to the gurdwara, cross the stretch daily, necessitating a safer, more structured traffic system The geometry forces vehicles to slow down naturally, preventing speeding at a spot where pedestrians frequently cross. (HT Photo)

The dumbbell-like design, officials say, is meant to reduce dependence on traffic lights and instead guide driver behaviour through engineering-led cues. The geometry forces vehicles to slow down naturally, preventing speeding at a spot where pedestrians frequently cross. Even if an accident takes place, the chances of fatal injury reduce drastically, officials explained.

For visitors to the gurdwara, a dedicated refuge island will be created in the centre, allowing them to cross the road in two safe stages.

“Pedestrians going to the gurdwara will be able to cross without obstruction. That is the core idea,” said the official quoted above.

The project, undertaken by GMADA and originally proposed by the Punjab Road Safety Committee, is part of a larger project on PR-7 (Airport Road), which includes the construction of new roundabouts at junctions in Sectors 68/69/78/79, and 67/68/79/80, along with the redevelopment of key points such as the IISER T-Point, Cheema Boiler Chowk and the Quark City junction.

The project is expected to continue through the summer months, with officials estimating completion around August, meaning work will take at least three months more.

Officials said the location was chosen after studying the traffic footfall and population mix, particularly the high number of vulnerable road users who navigate the area on foot.

“This is a place where elderly people, children and large crowds come daily. The roundabout had to prioritise their safety,” said Navdeep Asija, director Punjab Road Safety Committee. Another factor was the unusual geometry of the roads converging here. The Sohana village road meets the corridor diagonally, while six other arms, including routes to Zirakpur, Himalaya Marg and the internal sectors, feed into the same point. The sheer volume and diversity of vehicle movement made the junction prone to conflicts, especially during peak hours and religious gatherings.

Road safety expert Kamaljeet Soi described the intervention as a forward-looking step for Mohali.

“A dumbbell-shaped roundabout at Sohana gurdwara is a progressive intervention that can significantly improve safety and traffic flow if implemented correctly. It helps calm speeds, reduces the risk of high-impact collisions and allows continuous movement without long delays,” he said. However, the design can pose challenges if not supported with proper signage, lane markings, enforcement and clear pedestrian infrastructure, he added.

“Drivers unfamiliar with this layout may find it confusing at first. Peak-hour imbalance near the gurdwara can also cause congestion. Pedestrian safety will need special attention,” he cautioned.

GMADA official Sukhwinder Singh said traffic lights will still be used during peak hours to prevent gridlocks and manage heavy footfall on religious days.