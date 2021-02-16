Chandigarh Cong leader’s husband, aides assault tenant, open fire

Chandigarh Territorial Mahila Congress president Deipa Asdhir Dubey’s husband and his four aides were booked on Monday for assaulting a tenant and opening fire in Sector 15 past midnight on Sunday.

Those booked have been identified as Mannu Dubey and his aides Jenta, Nikhil, Vishal and Tarsem Singh.

They were booked on the complaint of Gurdass Singh, 23, of Sangrur, who along with a friend Deepak stays on rent at Dubey’s house in Sector 15 for the past one year.

After the firing, the Congress leader had accused her tenant and his friends of creating ruckus and opening fire outside her house.

Claiming that she had tried to mislead police, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, said: “Investigations so far have pointed out that shots were fired by Dubey’s group. The person who opened fire has been identified. The accused had even assaulted the tenants. We have got them medically examined.”

Police have also recovered empty shells and a live cartridge from the spot.

What victim told police

Gurdass told police that his six friends had come to his rented accommodation to meet him on Sunday. Around 9.30pm, as they were going for dinner in the market, their landlord Mannu Dubey and his accomplices allegedly stopped them and started arguing with them, hurling abuses for inviting outsiders to their house repeatedly.

They allegedly even thrashed Gurdass and his friend Ravi, after which the group went to another friend’s house. Later, Gurdass and his friends went back to the house to get his belongings and car, when Mannu Dubey and his accomplices, who were carrying sticks and arms, caught hold of his friend Manjit and starting assaulting him.

When Manjit managed to flee, Jenta allegedly fired in the air and also threatened to kill them.

“The person who had opened fire has been identified, and we are investigating as to whose weapon was used,” said SSP Chahal.

A case has been registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act at the Sector-11 police station.

What Cong leader alleged

Deipa Asdhir Dubey had told police that she was sitting outside her house with her family when a group of around 10 youths came down from her tenant’s house around 12:30am.

When she questioned them as to what they were doing this late at night, the youths allegedly abused her. When her husband intervened, a minor scuffle took place.

She alleged the group later returned with sticks and damaged vehicles parked outside the house, pelted stones and shoes at them, and fired four gun shots. She even talked about seeking protection for herself and her family.