Chandigarh: Congress alleges BJP-UT admn collusion in proposed property tax hike

The Chandigarh Congress has strongly opposed the proposed hike in property tax alleging that it is a result of collusion between the Chandigarh administration and the BJP leadership. The Chandigarh Congress has opposed the proposed hike in property tax. (HT File)

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress President HS Lucky has accused the BJP of initially proposing a steep increase in property tax rates from 3% to 12% during a municipal corporation house meeting. However, the proposal was withdrawn following stiff opposition from Congress and other opposition councillors.

Lucky further alleged that the BJP had attempted a similar strategy to increase sewerage cess but was thwarted due to the vigilance and numerical strength of the opposition councillors. “The BJP has failed to secure additional funds for the cash-strapped municipal corporation after electing its mayor. Instead of seeking financial assistance from the central government or the Chandigarh administration, the party is trying to burden residents of Chandigarh with undue financial burden,” he said.

Lucky reiterated Congress’ commitment to supporting the newly elected mayor in securing the municipal corporation’s rightful financial share from the Chandigarh administration, based on the 3rd and 4th Delhi Finance Commission reports. However, he made it clear that Congress would oppose any move to impose new taxes on the public.