Chandigarh Congress dismisses mayor’s 1-Yr ‘achievements’ as ‘hollow’

A day after Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla highlighted what she described as the achievements of her one-year tenure, the Congress strongly rebutted the claims, terming them “misleading, hollow, and far removed from reality.” On financial management, the Congress alleged that the MC was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy, forcing it to dip into pension funds to pay employee salaries. (HT File)

Addressing media persons at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky categorically rejected the BJP mayor’s assertions, stating that the past year had been marked by administrative failures, financial mismanagement, and a series of anti-people decisions. He said the mayor’s tenure had become a symbol of chaos, insensitivity, and lack of direction in the history of the municipal corporation (MC).

Citing the Maloya Gaushala incident, Lucky said that within days of the mayor assuming office, eight cows and a bull died due to electrocution. Despite assurances of an inquiry, no impartial investigation has been conducted and no accountability fixed. He added that the subsequent deaths of over 60 animals at the Raipur Kalan Gaushala further exposed the administration’s apathy.

On financial management, the Congress alleged that the MC was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy, forcing it to dip into pension funds to pay employee salaries. The party blamed inadequate grants from the Centre and the Chandigarh administration, which led to repeated protests by employees and inconvenience to the public.

The Congress also highlighted the failure of the much-publicised 24-hour water supply project in Manimajra, which not only caused hardship to residents but also resulted in revenue losses for the corporation. Even now, residents are reportedly struggling to obtain water connections and NOCs.

Accusing the mayor of attacking employment, Lucky said several categories of workers—including fire brigade personnel, tubewell operators, COVID field staff, and SCADA workers—were removed despite their service during crises. He termed the move inhuman and unjustified.

Rejecting BJP allegations against MP Manish Tewari, the Congress said he had consistently raised Chandigarh’s issues in Parliament and had actively pursued a ₹1,700-crore financial package for the corporation.