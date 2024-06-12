Chandigarh: Contract workers’ strike cripples services again at PGIMER

On the warpath against the PGIMER administration for delay in implementing equal pay for equal work, as many as 4,000 contractual workers went on strike from 6 am on Tuesday, majorly hitting hospital services. Contractual staff staging a protest outside PGIMER at Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The workers called off the strike only in the evening after an assurance from the hospital authorities that the arrears for 2018 and 2019 will be released by day end, and for the remaining four years by June 30.

Deputy director administration (DDA) Pankaj Rai also assured to visit the Union ministry of health on June 12 to take up the matter of implementation of same and similar wage under Rule 25 of CLRA Rules, 1971. The resolution received from the ministry will be communicated to the workers by June 14.

Contractual workers from different operations, including lift operators, attendants, sanitation workers, kitchen staff, laundry workers and security personnel, gathered outside Kairon Block around 6 am and later staged protest in the lawn opposite the research blocks.

This was the fourth strike by different workers’ unions in less than two years since Dr Vivek Lal took over as the PGIMER director. After Dr Lal took charge, the first strike was on November 16, 2022, the second on January 20 this year, and the third on April 3 and 4, before the fourth on Tuesday.

Following the strike in April, on April 19, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had conveyed its approval for a ₹46-crore budget for the release of arrears of similar wages. But it was not implemented.

In response to a letter by the workers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), PGIMER administration on May 18 had assured in writing to release the revised wages and other benefits after removal of model code of conduct on June 6. But there was no progress ever since.

Patients suffer hardship

At PGIMER, more than 60% of the staff comprises contractual workers and their strike resulted in halting of essential services, including sanitation, disposal of bio-medical waste, and support to doctors and residents for patient care, leaving them overburdened.

A senior doctor in the New OPD, who preferred not to be named, said, “The extended weekend led to a higher influx of patients on Tuesday. Additionally, with half of the doctors on summer break, the OPD is experiencing disorder and lengthy queues.”

Another resident mentioned that the absence of hospital attendants made it challenging to obtain dressing rolls and medicines for patients.

Additionally, patients were unsure about which room to visit, prompting doctors to take on the responsibility of patient management and acquiring essential supplies. This resulted in treatment delays, particularly for those requiring critical care.

Doctors were also forced to retrieve files, organise cards and direct patients themselves, leading to staff from the registration counter being reassigned to assist in the OPDs.

Further, stale odour pervaded the hospital due to irregular cleaning since morning, and waste accumulation was noticeable even in the ramps and corridors of New OPD.

At the registration counter, the absence of security guards left patients unsure about which department to visit. Around 30 volunteers from NGOs also came in for help. Traffic management also remained hit.

Veero Devi, 50, hailing from Rajasthan, expressed frustration, stating, “I visited on Monday, but the hospital was open only for half the day. So I couldn’t provide my blood sample. I returned with hope on Tuesday, only to see an even bigger crowd of patients. I waited for over two hours before my turn came. Exhausted, I eventually sat on the reception floor.”

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, JAC of PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union, said, “We did not want patients to suffer, but had no recourse, as the PGI administration despite its many promises and the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, hasn’t fulfilled their promises.”

Ashwani Kumar Munjal, chairman, JAC, said, “Though there has been no satisfactory settlement yet, JAC decided to withdraw the strike in the interest of patient care and public at large.”​

Nadda pledges to address key issues at PGIMER

During a recent meeting with Union health and family welfare minister JP Nadda, BJP Chandigarh president Jatinder Pal Malhotra highlighted various issues concerning PGIMER. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Malhotra said Nadda had assured him that priority will be given to addressing key issues and making improvements at PGIMER.