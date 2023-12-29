Chandigarh: Cop abused, manhandled by 3 in BMW near Lake

In a shocking development, three persons, including a couple, commuting in a luxury car manhandled and misbehaved with cops at checkpoint near Sukhna Lake, with one of them claiming to be a “chief minister’s son”. A senior officer of the Chandigarh Police confirmed, “The accused have been directed to join investigations on Friday morning. They have been asked to bring the vehicle in which they were travelling at time of the incident.” (Getty image)

The incident took place on December 26 and police have issued notice to the three persons to join investigations.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh police confirmed, “The accused have been directed to join investigations on Friday morning. They have been asked to bring the vehicle in which they were travelling at time of the incident.”

The case has been registered on the complaint of constable Anil Kumar, posted at the Sector 3 police station

Kumar alleged that he, along with two other cops, had set up a checkpoint near the Sukhna lake on the night of December 25. He claimed a car –BMW with registration number of Himachal Pradesh approached the checkpoint. However, he let them leave without checking as it was being driven by a woman. But after sometime, the car returned and the woman, later identified as Zara Puri, started hurling abuses at the cops.

Kumar alleged that two persons, who were later identified as woman’s husband Lavanaya Puri, a Sector 8 resident, and Sunny, a Zirakpur resident, also used abusive language against the police personnel. As per the police, Puri runs a business in Himachal Pradesh.

The complainant said one of the suspects claimed that he was a chief minister’s son, while another claimed to be a reporter. Constable Amit was pushed by one of the suspects.

A case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.