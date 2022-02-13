Chandigarh: Cop on duty hit by speeding car, hospitalised

A traffic cop ended up in hospital after a speeding car that he had signalled to stop hit him before fleeing near Centra Mall in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday.

The cop has been identified as sub-inspector Lakha Singh, who is posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh Police. He was on duty along with constable Pradeep Kumar and home guard volunteer Avtaar Singh when the incident took place around 3pm.

According to police, the SI had signalled a white car, which was speeding, to stop. Instead of slowing down, the driver hit the cop and fled. Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused. Meanwhile, SI Lakha Singh has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. His statement is yet to be recorded for the registration of an FIR, said police.

Drunk driver held

In another case, police have arrested a resident of Sector 50 for rash and negligent driving under the influence of liquor.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Verma, 30, who resides in Progressive Enclave. According to police, he tried to hit other vehicles near the Sector 42/43 rotary in an inebriated condition on Friday.

A case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Motor Vehicles Act at the police station in Sector 36.