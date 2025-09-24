Chandigarh cop’s murder case sent to sessions court

The court of judicial magistrate Jyoti Sandhu has sent the murder case of Chandigarh police constable Sapna Kumari to the sessions court. The case is scheduled to be heard in the first week of October, and the trial will commence once charges are framed against the accused, who is the husband of the deceased. The case was registered on the complaint of Gaurav, brother of the deceased and a resident of Rewari district. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Parvinder Singh, an army man and resident of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, was booked by the Mansa Devi Complex police under Sections 103(1) and 238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on March 12 this year.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gaurav, brother of the deceased and a resident of Rewari district. He alleged that his elder sister Sapna Kumari, who married Parvinder Singh in 2014, had been facing harassment at the hands of her husband for several years. Sapna was serving as a constable in Chandigarh police, while Parvinder was in the army. The couple has a six-year-old daughter.

According to the complainant, the couple’s relationship had remained strained despite repeated efforts by family and relatives to reconcile them. He further alleged that Parvinder was addicted to alcohol and ganja and had even attempted suicide in June 2020.

On March 11, Parvinder called Gaurav to inform him that Sapna had not reached her duty and he was unable to contact her. Gaurav then asked his sister’s friend Urmila to look for Sapna near the Mansa Devi temple, a place she often visited.

Urmila later discovered Sapna’s car parked near a park on Saketari Road. On checking, Sapna’s body was found inside the locked car. The complainant alleged that his sister was murdered by her husband Parvinder Singh and sought strict legal action.

Based on the statement of the complainant and the postmortem report, police registered a formal FIR. During the investigation, the crime scene was examined, a site plan prepared, and witnesses’ statements recorded. Parvinder was subsequently arrested, and after completion of investigation, a challan was recently presented in the court.