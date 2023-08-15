2 Chandigarh cops to get President Police Medal

: Two Chandigarh cops, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector, will be conferred with the President Police Medal on Independence Day. HT Image

DSP Gurjeet Kaur, who is posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh police, and SI Parminderjit deployed in the vigilance department here, will be awarded with the prestigious medal for their meritorious services.

While Kaur joined the UT force as ASI on April 4, 1990; Parminderjit joined the police department as a constable on April 15, 1987.

Kaur is also among the 22 cops who will be conferred with the Administrator’s Police Medal during the Independence Day function in Sector 17.

SP city, 2 DSPs among 10 cops to get DGP Disc

During the Independence Day function in Sector 17, the director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh, will also award the Commendation Discs to 10 cops, including a superintendent of police and two DSPs.

While SP City Mridul along with DSP Shri Parkash and SI Mohinder Singh (posthumously) will be honoured with gold disc; DSP Jaswinder Kaur, ASI Joginder Singh and HC Veer Singh will get the silver disc. SI Ramesh Kumar, SI Jagdev Kumar, ASI Varinder Chauhan and constable Nikki will be decorated with bronze disc.