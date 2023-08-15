Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 Chandigarh cops to get President Police Medal

2 Chandigarh cops to get President Police Medal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 15, 2023 02:44 PM IST

DSP Gurjeet Kaur, who is posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh police, and SI Parminderjit deployed in the vigilance department here, will be awarded with the prestigious medal for their meritorious services

: Two Chandigarh cops, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector, will be conferred with the President Police Medal on Independence Day.

HT Image
HT Image

DSP Gurjeet Kaur, who is posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh police, and SI Parminderjit deployed in the vigilance department here, will be awarded with the prestigious medal for their meritorious services.

While Kaur joined the UT force as ASI on April 4, 1990; Parminderjit joined the police department as a constable on April 15, 1987.

Kaur is also among the 22 cops who will be conferred with the Administrator’s Police Medal during the Independence Day function in Sector 17.

SP city, 2 DSPs among 10 cops to get DGP Disc

During the Independence Day function in Sector 17, the director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh, will also award the Commendation Discs to 10 cops, including a superintendent of police and two DSPs.

While SP City Mridul along with DSP Shri Parkash and SI Mohinder Singh (posthumously) will be honoured with gold disc; DSP Jaswinder Kaur, ASI Joginder Singh and HC Veer Singh will get the silver disc. SI Ramesh Kumar, SI Jagdev Kumar, ASI Varinder Chauhan and constable Nikki will be decorated with bronze disc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out