Chandigarh councillor calls for investigation into record tampering in Municipal Corporation

Councillor Saurabh Joshi has strongly condemned the deliberate manipulation of official records during a Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting held on September 26.

The meeting, which included a proposal to extend permission for festive stalls until Gurpurab (November 5), was supported by the mayor and all F&CC members. The proposal was passed but shockingly omitted from the official minutes, Joshi said, adding that the proposal and its resolution were intentionally deleted by those responsible for documenting the proceedings.

“This act not only undermines the sanctity of the democratic process but also reflects the malafide intention of certain officers who appear to place themselves above the General House and F&CC,” he said. This incident is not the first of its kind, Joshi added, further alleging that tampering with minutes has become a disturbing pattern in the municipal corporation.

The Councillor also pointed out that the omission of the proposal hinders public initiatives that benefit traders and city residents, especially during a time of festive celebrations.

Joshi announced that he will file a formal complaint with the governor-cum-administrator of UT Chandigarh, calling for an impartial inquiry and disciplinary action against the officials responsible for altering the minutes. He further demanded that the original proposal and resolution be reinstated in the official records and that safeguards be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.