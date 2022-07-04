Chandigarh: Councillor, furniture contractor accuse each other of assault, complaints filed

The councillor of ward number 15, Ram Chander Yadav, and a furniture contractor based in Industrial Area got into a heated argument at the community centre in Sarangpur on Saturday evening and blows were allegedly exchanged between their respective groups. Both parties have submitted complaints against each other, but police are yet to register an FIR on either complaint.

Yadav said he was at the community centre in Sarangpur when he received a call from the furniture contractor Pradeep Bansal. “I had to go somewhere at around 6 pm, but Bansal told me to wait for him. Later, he came with two more people and immediately started abusing me and accusing me of delaying his payment for the furniture he had delivered. I was punched by him and his accomplice and had to call the police, while others present at the community centre also told him to stop.”

Yadav added that the payment was to be made by the MC officials and he had only flagged off that the furniture was not of good quality.

Meanwhile, officials of the Sarangpur police station said that as per Bansal’s complaint, he had spoken to the councillor before and had gone there to ask for his pending payment. He alleged that he and his accomplice were thrashed by the councillors supporters and had sustained injuries. There was blood also on his clothes.

While police officials confirmed that there were no CCTV cameras at the community centre, both parties have submitted written complaints against each other at the Saranagpur police station but they haven’t registered a FIR as of now as nobody was seriously hurt.