Chandigarh: Councillor, furniture contractor accuse each other of assault, complaints filed
The councillor of ward number 15, Ram Chander Yadav, and a furniture contractor based in Industrial Area got into a heated argument at the community centre in Sarangpur on Saturday evening and blows were allegedly exchanged between their respective groups. Both parties have submitted complaints against each other, but police are yet to register an FIR on either complaint.
Yadav said he was at the community centre in Sarangpur when he received a call from the furniture contractor Pradeep Bansal. “I had to go somewhere at around 6 pm, but Bansal told me to wait for him. Later, he came with two more people and immediately started abusing me and accusing me of delaying his payment for the furniture he had delivered. I was punched by him and his accomplice and had to call the police, while others present at the community centre also told him to stop.”
Yadav added that the payment was to be made by the MC officials and he had only flagged off that the furniture was not of good quality.
Meanwhile, officials of the Sarangpur police station said that as per Bansal’s complaint, he had spoken to the councillor before and had gone there to ask for his pending payment. He alleged that he and his accomplice were thrashed by the councillors supporters and had sustained injuries. There was blood also on his clothes.
While police officials confirmed that there were no CCTV cameras at the community centre, both parties have submitted written complaints against each other at the Saranagpur police station but they haven’t registered a FIR as of now as nobody was seriously hurt.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics