Chandigarh: ‘Courage, dedication & sacrifice’: Army pays tribute to Capt Batra

The Indian Army on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, the valiant Kargil war hero, at DAV College, Chandigarh, on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Captain Vikram Batra’s father, Girdhari Lal Batra, being felicitated at an event organised to commemorate the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, at DAV College, Sector-10, Chandigarh, on Monday. The PVC awardee’s brother, Vishal Batra (extreme right) was also feted. (HT)

The commemorative event honoured the legacy of the 13 JAK Rifles officer, whose bravery and sacrifice during Operation Vijay on July 7, 1999, remain etched in the nation’s memory.

The tribute ceremony began with Naib Subedar Ghanshyam Dass recounting Captain Batra’s fearless contributions during the war, which led to the recapture of crucial peaks in Kargil. In a poignant moment, Capt Batra’s father Girdhari Lal Batra and twin brother Vishal Batra were presented with a memento and a letter of gratitude from the Indian Army, in recognition of the family’s sacrifice and unwavering strength.

As part of the army’s broader outreach initiative to honour the families of fallen soldiers, the event served as a reminder that the sacrifices of martyrs will never be forgotten.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier VS Chauhan, group commander of NCC Chandigarh, urged cadets to draw inspiration from Captain Batra’s life. “His courage, dedication, and ultimate sacrifice should guide and motivate every youth aspiring to serve the nation,” he said.

Mona Narang, principal of DAV College, expressed immense pride in Capt Batra being an alumnus of the institution. “His heroism continues to make this college proud.”

Captain Batra’s father also addressed the audience, recalling his son’s bravery and the legacy he left behind.

“Vikram’s famous words, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, still echo in the hearts of millions. His love for the country was unconditional,” he said.

The programme also featured a short film on Captain Batra’s life and sacrifice.