 Chandigarh court acquits duo accused of firing at cops - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh court acquits duo accused of firing at cops

Chandigarh court acquits duo accused of firing at cops

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Hearing both sides, the court of additional district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, observed that the prosecution had failed to prove its case and acquitted the two men

A local court has acquitted two Ferozepur men who were arrested for allegedly firing at a police personnel in January 2023.

In court, the accused pleaded that they were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present case. (HT File Photo)
In court, the accused pleaded that they were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present case. (HT File Photo)

As per prosecution, a police team was on patrol on January 12, 2023, when an informer told them about the duo, Dildeep Singh,30, and Shiva, 23, who were allegedly involved in criminal activities, and associated with Sajan Mali and Gagan Judge gangs of Ferozepur.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police were alerted that they were carrying illegal weapons near the dividing road of Chandigarh Golf Club and Sukhna Lake with an intention to snatch a car at gunpoint.

On the basis of information, a team reached the spot and spotted the duo, as identified by the informer, around 4.15 pm.

Prosecution submitted before the court that when the police party tried to nab the two youths, Singh allegedly took out a pistol and opened fire at the police. Thereafter, he tried to fire another shot, but was restrained by cops.

Following this, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

In court, the accused pleaded that they were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present case.

Hearing both sides, the court of additional district and sessions judge observed that the prosecution had failed to prove its case and acquitted the two men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On