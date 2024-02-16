Chandigarh court acquits duo accused of firing at cops

A local court has acquitted two Ferozepur men who were arrested for allegedly firing at a police personnel in January 2023. In court, the accused pleaded that they were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present case. (HT File Photo)

As per prosecution, a police team was on patrol on January 12, 2023, when an informer told them about the duo, Dildeep Singh,30, and Shiva, 23, who were allegedly involved in criminal activities, and associated with Sajan Mali and Gagan Judge gangs of Ferozepur.

Police were alerted that they were carrying illegal weapons near the dividing road of Chandigarh Golf Club and Sukhna Lake with an intention to snatch a car at gunpoint.

On the basis of information, a team reached the spot and spotted the duo, as identified by the informer, around 4.15 pm.

Prosecution submitted before the court that when the police party tried to nab the two youths, Singh allegedly took out a pistol and opened fire at the police. Thereafter, he tried to fire another shot, but was restrained by cops.

Following this, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

In court, the accused pleaded that they were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present case.

Hearing both sides, the court of additional district and sessions judge observed that the prosecution had failed to prove its case and acquitted the two men.