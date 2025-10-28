Chandigarh: Court ID ‘misused’ to dispose of traffic challans, no arrests yet

Even as a secret FIR has been registered under the IT Act in a case of fraudulent disposal of traffic challans through a district court ID, no arrest has been made so far, police confirmed on Monday.

According to police, the matter came to light after several challans were found marked as “disposed of” online, even though they had never been presented before the presiding officer. The receipts generated for these transactions also did not match court records.

Following the complaint, Sector 36 police registered a secret FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 319(2)/318(4) (cheating by personation), 338/336(3)/340(2) (forgery), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 66B, 66C, and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Investigators suspect that the login credentials of a court clerk (Ahlmad) may have been misused to clear traffic challans without authorisation. The Ahlmad concerned has told investigators that he did not share his ID or password with anyone. The cyber cell is now working to trace the IP address used to access the system and determine whether the breach originated within or outside the court network.

“The technical team is examining digital logs to pinpoint where and how the login was used. The investigation will reveal whether it was an insider breach or an external hack,” a police officer said.

As per officials, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has allotted around 20 unique login IDs to the district courts for processing traffic challans. These IDs are typically operated by the Ahlmads (court clerks). The standard procedure involves the challan being presented in court, the presiding officer determining the fine, and the Ahlmad updating the status online after payment.

No breakthrough yet

Although the incident reportedly took place a few months ago, the investigation has yet to yield concrete leads. Officials said that digital evidence is being collected with the help of NIC (National Informatics Centre), which manages the court’s online traffic challan platform.

“If any staff member’s role is found suspicious, they will be called for questioning,” said an officer from the Sector 36 police station, who is also the investigating officer in the case.

This isn’t the first time such malpractice has been linked to traffic challan disposal. In September this year, a separate case surfaced where fraudsters allegedly duped 11 people of ₹46,900 by promising to “settle” their challans through court channels. That investigation had led to the arrest of two lawyers and another accused after their anticipatory bail pleas were rejected.