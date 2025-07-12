Search
Chandigarh: CPDL waives test report required for domestic connections up to 10 KW

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:56 AM IST

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has waived the mandatory requirement of submitting a test report from a licensed electrical contractor for domestic consumers with a load of up to 10 kilowatts. The move by the CPDL aims to facilitate the consumers with hassle-free process of applying for the release of electricity connection.

The self-declaration form is user-friendly and can be filled out without any technical support. (HT File)

Earlier, applicants were required to furnish an electrical contractor’s test report while applying for an electricity connection. Now, they can simply submit a self-understanding along with a self-assessed load declaration attached to the Application and Agreement (A&A) form.

The self-declaration form is user-friendly and can be filled out without any technical support. The officials, however, clarified that if a consumer still chooses to submit a test report from a licenced electrical contractor, CPDL will continue to accept it.

This consumer-centric move brings Chandigarh in line with similar practices already in place in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana, ensuring smooth processing of domestic electricity connections. 

