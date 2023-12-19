Chandigarh: CPWD employee who shot at co-worker surrenders in court

Dinesh Kumar, an employee of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), who allegedly shot at a female co-worker at her government accommodation in Sector 7, surrendered before a local court on Monday. The court of additional chief judicial magistrate remanded him to two-day police custody. (Stock image)

The victim, identified as Babita, 36, had alleged that Dinesh opened fire at her past Thursday midnight, but the bullet had missed the target. She was assaulted and had remained admitted in PGIMER after the incident, before being discharged on Saturday.

Dinesh had managed to flee the spot and police had been searching for him.

Babita’s husband, Ravinder Singh, is also a CPWD employee and posted in Delhi.

Police said Dinesh and Babita knew each other. He was already present in her first floor quarters, when she returned home on Thursday night. As per Babita’s complaint, around 2 am, he threatened and assaulted her, before opening fire.

She ran downstairs for help and approached a neighbour, who rushed her to PGIMER.

Police had subsequently booked Dinesh for attempt to murder at the Sector 26 police station.